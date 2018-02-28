New research published in the journal Structure has found that a natural extract from daffodils has cancer-killing properties. It lays out the molecular mechanism by which the extract could trigger cancer cell death.

The new research, led by Denis Lafontaine, of the Faculty of Sciences at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Belgium, tested the anti-cancer properties of a natural daffodil extract called hemanthamine.

Hemanthamine (HAE) is a natural alkaloid — that is, a naturally occurring chemical found in plants that has a strong physiological effect in humans.

As Lafontaine and his team explain, the daffodil extract has been suggested to be helpful in the fight against cancer; former in vitro studies — which were carried out both by Lafontaine’s team as well as other researchers — have shown that HAE has anti-cancer effects that overcome the cells’ resistance to apoptosis, or cell death.

In this new study, the researchers — from the RNA Molecular Biology Laboratory at the Faculty of Sciences and ULB-Cancer Research Center — have revealed that HAE activates an “antitumoral surveillance pathway.” The results serve to illuminate the mechanism by which the plants in the family known as Amaryllidaceae alkaloids can combat cancer.

Amaryllidaceae plants are among the 20 “most widely considered medicinal plant families ” due to their pharmacologically active compounds.