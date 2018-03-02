A new study from Kaiser Permanente investigates whether or not certain nutritional changes — specifically, eating more fish and taking omega-3 supplements — could decrease the risk of multiple sclerosis.

In multiple sclerosis (MS), myelin — the “coating” that protects nerve cells — is wrongly attacked and damaged by the immune system.

MS is often characterized by fatigue, weakened muscles, disturbed vision, and difficulties with balance and coordination.

The first clinical signs of MS are referred to as “ clinically isolated syndrome ,” defined by the initial, isolated attack of myelin in the central nervous system (CNS).

The causes that trigger this condition remain unclear, and there is currently no cure for it. Current treatments focus on symptom management.

This being the case, researchers seek to find out which factors could reduce the risk of developing MS. Recently, Dr. Annette Langer-Gould — who works at Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena — explored the relevance of certain nutritional choices in the likelihood of developing this condition.

Dr. Langer-Gould wanted to explore whether there was any association between a high intake of omega-3 — obtained by adhering to a fish-rich diet and taking fish oil supplements — and a reduced risk of MS.

“We are increasingly recognizing that MS is not only a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system,” Dr. Langer-Gould explained to Medical News Today, “but also often leads to diffuse neurodegeneration [neural degradation spread to various parts of the CNS].”

“While the cause is not known,” she continued, “the rising prevalence of MS has led to increased interest in identifying modifiable risk factors including diet.”

She is due to present the study’s findings at the American Academy of Neurology’s 70th Annual Meeting, which will be held in Los Angeles, CA.