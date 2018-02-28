Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that forms in bone marrow. It occurs when a type of blood cell called a plasma cell becomes cancerous and forms a tumor, usually within the bone. If more than one tumor forms, it is known as multiple myeloma.

Cancerous plasma cells can cause anemia and lead to infections. Normal plasma cells help fight infections, but myeloma cells keep the healthy plasma cells from doing their job. Myeloma cells speed up the breakdown of bone and prevent new bone from forming, making breaks and fractures common.

Traditional treatment for multiple myeloma can include chemotherapy, bisphosphonates, radiation, surgery, and stem cell transplants.

Complementary treatments that can be used alongside regular treatment include special diets, vitamins, herbs, acupuncture, or massage.

Diet tips



Eating foods high in iron, such as chickpeas, is recommended for people with anemia.

There are no proven special diets to treat multiple myeloma. However, there are specific nutrition strategies that can be used to treat common symptoms, such as kidney damage and anemia, as well as to reduce cancer recurrence.

Despite the lack of evidence to support an alternative diet, proper nutrition with a focus on particular foods still plays a role in the overall health, energy levels, and strength of people with multiple myeloma.

Foods for anemia

Multiple myeloma can cause anemia, a condition where there are too few red blood cells in the body. A decreased amount of red blood cells can cause fatigue and weakness. Anemia can also be caused by iron, folate, and vitamin B-12 deficiencies.

Iron

There are two types of iron: heme and non-heme. Animal-based foods provide heme iron and plant foods provide non-heme iron. Heme iron is more readily absorbed by the body. If a person is found to have low iron levels, taking an iron supplement and eating foods high in iron can help.

The best sources of heme iron include:

clams

liver

red meat

sardines

The best sources of non-heme iron include:

beans

chickpeas

lentils

nuts

spinach and other leafy greens

A person should be sure to include sources of vitamin C with non-heme iron in their diet to improve absorption. Examples include bell peppers, oranges, berries, and lemon juice.

Folate

Folate is a B vitamin that helps with the formation of red and white blood cells in the bone marrow.

Foods that are high in folate include:

asparagus

beef liver

black-eyed peas

lentils

broccoli

beans (cooked from dried)

spinach

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 works together with folate to form red blood cells. A deficiency in B-12 can further decrease the bone marrow's ability to make and maintain red blood cells in people with multiple myeloma.

Food sources of B-12 include:

beef

liver

clams

fish

poultry

eggs

dairy

fortified breakfast cereals

fortified non-dairy milk, such as soy milk, flax milk, or almond milk

nutritional yeast

Vitamin D

A small study of 32 people post myeloma treatment found that 59 percent had a vitamin D deficiency, 25 percent had insufficient folate, and 6 percent were lacking in B-12.

Sources of vitamin D include:

sunlight

fortified orange juice

fortified yogurt and milk

sockeye salmon, tuna, and sardines

egg yolks

Anti-cancer foods



Fresh basil contains ursolic acid, which may inhibit cancer cells.

Recent studies show promising benefits of certain vegetables and fruits for cancer prevention and complementary treatment.

Ursolic acid is found in many plants and has been shown to be cytotoxic, which can inhibit a variety of cancer cells.

Foods with ursolic acid include:

apples

basil

rosemary

cranberries

Cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, contain nutrients called isothiocyanates that exhibit anti-myeloma properties.

Pterostilbene, a natural compound found primarily in blueberries , exhibits anti-tumor activity.

Curcumin, which is found in the spice turmeric, has also shown anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer benefits.

Overall, a diet rich in plant foods and low in sugar is helpful for cancer prevention as well as support during treatment.

Foods to avoid

There are some foods people with multiple myeloma may wish to avoid to reduce their symptoms.

Foods to avoid with kidney damage

People with multiple myeloma can develop kidney damage. The breakdown of bone releases high amounts of calcium and protein into the bloodstream, which the kidneys work hard to filter out.

As kidney function declines, people with multiple myeloma may need to limit their intake of potassium, phosphorus, and fluids.

Foods that are high in potassium include:

avocados

bananas

spinach and other leafy greens

citrus

tomatoes

Foods that are high in phosphorus include:

whole-grain bread

bran cereals

oats

nuts and sunflower seeds

For people who do not have multiple myeloma, foods that are high in potassium and phosphorus are not harmful. However, for those whose kidneys cannot filter out these minerals, a build-up of potassium and phosphorus can be dangerous.

A doctor will closely follow the kidney function of someone with multiple myeloma to see if potassium or phosphorus need to be monitored.

Foods to avoid during chemotherapy



People with compromised immune systems should avoid eating food that is out of date.

While cancer itself can damage a person's immune system, so can cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. Damage to a person's immune system can put them at a higher risk for infection.

Hand washing and staying away from people who are sick are essential for people with a weakened immune system.

Some foods can also cause further illness and infection in a person who is receiving chemotherapy. While someone with a healthy immune system can fight off pathogens in food, someone with decreased immunity would benefit from avoiding foods that could contain a food-borne illness or bacteria.

Foods to avoid:

raw or undercooked meats, seafood, and poultry

deli meats that have not been reheated to a safe internal temperature

unpasteurized dairy

raw sprouts

uncooked eggs or foods containing them, such as cookie dough

To safely cook and prepare food for a compromised immune system, a person should:

avoid fruits and vegetables that are bruised or damaged

wash all produce thoroughly

do not eat foods past their 'best before' or expiration date

do not leave perishable food out at room temperature

keep raw meats and poultry in separate bags at the grocery store, and keep them away from each other in the refrigerator.

Outlook

According to the American Cancer Society, multiple myeloma is a relatively rare cancer and occurs in about 1 in 143 people. The median survival rate for stage I multiple myeloma is 62 months, meaning that at 62 months, half of the people in that group were still alive.

However, treatments are constantly evolving, and many people with multiple myeloma may be able to take part in clinical trials that test new medications and treatments.

Eating a healthful diet that reduces the symptoms of multiple myeloma and the side effects of chemotherapy can help improve a person's quality of life and keep them strong and comfortable during treatment.