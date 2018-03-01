New research published in the journal Science Advances finds a strain of bacteria that may protect against skin cancer.

The new research was carried out by scientists at the University of California (UC) San Diego School of Medicine.

Dr. Richard Gallo, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Dermatology at UC San Diego, is the new study’s corresponding author.

He and his colleagues performed a molecular analysis of the bacteria’s metabolic products found on human skin and discovered that strains of the so-called Staphylococcus epidermidis produce a chemical that protects against the formation and development of skin cancer.

In the United States, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. In 2014, melanomas of the skin affected more than 76,000 U.S. individuals, and more than 9,300 of these died from the condition.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 1 million U.S. citizens live with skin cancer, and 1 in 5 will develop the condition at one point in their lives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) caution against the risks of sun exposure and intentional tanning, as the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays are known to raise skin cancer risk.

In the new study, Dr. Gallo and team used cancer-inducing UV rays in mice with S. epidermidis.