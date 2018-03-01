New research from Sweden has taken strides toward finding a cure for lung cancer. It focused on noncoding molecules that have been puzzling scientists for a long time.

Noncoding RNA may be the place to look for a cancer cure, new research suggests.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), lung cancer caused around 25.9 percent of all cancer-related deaths last year and accounted for 13.2 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in the United States.

But the prognosis for this and other cancer types may be looking up; researchers from Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have conducted a meticulous project investigating the role of long noncoding RNA in the development of cancer tumors.

RNA acts as a messenger for DNA information, carrying out its instructions and regulating protein biosynthesis. But there is another type of RNA known as “noncoding RNA” that is not involved in the protein synthesis process.

Noncoding RNA has long remained mysterious, but little by little researchers have been uncovering the fact that it is not devoid of function. Noncoding RNA, as it turns out, seems to be involved in the regulation of cell division cycles.

This function also implicates noncoding RNA in the development and growth of cancer tumors, allowing certain cells to multiply abnormally.

In the new study, Chandrasekhar Kanduri — a professor of medical biochemistry and cell biology — and colleagues saw that by downregulating noncoding RNA activity, they were able to reduce tumor growth in a mouse model of lung cancer by 40 to 50 percent.

According to Kanduri, “This link [between noncoding RNA and cancer] is known, but no one has made such a broad and extensive analysis previously, nor examined long noncoding RNAs so specifically.”