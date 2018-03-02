Analysis of data from a large trial has found evidence that using calcium supplements — with and without vitamin D — may raise the risk of developing certain types of polyp, or precancerous growths, in the colon or rectum up to 10 years after starting to take supplements. Share on Pinterest It was found that taking calcium supplements, with and without vitamin D, may increase the risk of polyps in the colon or rectum. The data came from a randomized clinical trial that tested the use of calcium and vitamin D supplements to prevent colorectal polyps. The researchers, who report their findings in the journal Gut, recommend that additional studies should now be done to validate their results. Should the findings be confirmed, however, the study authors believe that they will have “important implications” for the screening and prevention of colorectal cancer. Previous studies investigating the effect of calcium and vitamin D supplements on polyp prevention have yielded inconsistent results. Colorectal cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells proliferate and give rise to abnormal growths in the colon or rectum, which together form the large intestine, or bowel. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimate that in the United States in 2017, there were 95,520 newly diagnosed cases of colon cancer and 39,910 of rectal cancer, and that 27,150 men and 23,110 women died from one of these diseases.

Cancer starts as a polyp Colorectal cancer usually starts as a polyp, which is a noncancerous growth that develops in the lining of the colon or rectum. Polyps grow very slowly, often taking up to 20 years to form. There are different types of polyp, depending on their shape, size, and tissue characteristics. The most common type, which is usually referred to as an adenoma, is an adenomatous polyp. The new study, led by researchers from several U.S. research centers, focused on another type of polyp known as serrated polyps — which, although not as common as adenomatous polyps, are thought to carry the same risk of becoming cancerous. While regular colonoscopic screening with removal of suspicious polyps is the ideal way to reduce colorectal cancer rates from the clinical point of view, population-wide implementation is limited in practice for various reasons, including “suboptimal adherence, access, and expense.” Thus, as the authors of the new study note, “In addition to screening, chemoprevention with various agents has been frequently studied as a means of reducing the incidence of [colorectal cancer] and its precursors.” The various agents that have been investigated include aspirin, folic acid, non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, and, as in the case of the new study, calcium and vitamin D.