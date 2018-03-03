A burning sensation around the vaginal area is a relatively common complaint. There are many different causes of vaginal burning, including irritants, sexually transmitted diseases, and menopause. Each cause has its own symptoms and forms of treatment.

In this article, we examine nine possible causes of a burning sensation in the vagina, along with other symptoms associated with each one. We also look at the available treatment options and potential complications.

Nine causes of vaginal burning



1. Irritation

Certain things can irritate the skin of the vagina when they come into direct contact with it. This is known as contact dermatitis.

Irritants that can cause contact dermatitis include soaps, fabrics, and perfumes. As well as burning, other signs and symptoms include:

severe itching

rawness

stinging

pain

The main form of treatment for irritation is to avoid whatever has caused the irritation. Avoiding the irritant and not itching the area allow the skin to heal. Sometimes, a person may require medication.

2. Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a condition that occurs when there is too much of certain kinds of bacteria in the vagina, affecting the area's normal balance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BV is the most common vaginal infection in women aged 15 to 44.

One symptom of BV is a burning sensation in the vagina, which can also occur when urinating.

BV does not always cause symptoms. When it does, symptoms can also include:

white or gray vaginal discharge

pain

itching

strong fish-like odor, especially after sex

Having BV can increase a person's risk of getting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), so if anyone develops symptoms of BV, they should be checked and treated by a doctor. Treatment for this condition will often involve a course of antibiotics.

3. Yeast infection

An infection in the vagina caused by yeast can lead to a burning sensation. The medical term for this is candidiasis, and it is also known as thrush.

Associated symptoms include:

itching

soreness

pain during sex

pain or discomfort when urinating

discharge from the vagina

Many women get yeast infections, but some women are more likely to develop an infection if they:

are pregnant

are using hormonal forms of contraception

have diabetes

have a compromised immune system

have recently taken, or are taking antibiotics

Treatment is usually an antifungal medicine, which a woman can either apply directly in the form of a cream or take orally as a capsule.

4. Urinary tract infection

Different parts of the urinary tract can become infected, including the bladder, urethra, and kidneys.

A woman with a urinary tract infection (UTI) will likely feel burning in the vagina when urinating. Other symptoms of a UTI include:

needing to urinate suddenly or more often

pain when urinating

smelly or cloudy urine

blood in urine

pain in lower stomach

feeling tired or unwell

Doctors will usually prescribe antibiotics to treat urinary tract infections. In general, an infection will clear up in around 5 days after starting a course of antibiotics.

Repeat prescriptions may be required if an infection returns.

5. Trichomoniasis

Also known as trich, it is the most common STD in the United States. Trichomoniasis is caused by a parasite that is passed from one person to another during sexual intercourse.

Only around 30 percent of people with trich show any symptoms. As well as a burning sensation in the vagina, these symptoms may include:

itching, redness, or soreness

discomfort when urinating

vaginal discharge that can be clear, white, yellow, or green and with a fishy smell

Trichomoniasis is treated using metronidazole or tinidazole, which are pills taken by mouth.

6. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is an infection where bacteria called Neisseria gonorrheae infect mucous membranes, such as the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes. It is typically transmitted through sexual contact with someone who has the infection.

This STD is particularly common in people aged 15 to 24. Women can experience vaginal burning when urinating, as well as these symptoms:

pain when urinating

vaginal discharge

vaginal bleeding between periods

Gonorrhea can be cured with the right medical treatment, which often requires dual therapy. This is when a person takes two different types of drugs at the same time.

7. Chlamydia

Chlamydia is caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis and is typically transmitted through sexual contact with someone who has the infection.

Research suggests that at least 70 percent of people with chlamydia experience no symptoms, which is why the condition is sometimes known as a "silent" infection.

When symptoms do occur, they can include a burning sensation in the vagina, as well as:

increased vaginal discharge

pain when urinating and during sex

bleeding during sex and between periods

Chlamydia is treated using antibiotics. The most commonly prescribed are azithromycin and doxycycline.

8. Genital herpes

Genital herpes is caused by skin-to-skin contact with a person with the herpes virus. It is estimated that around 1 in 6 people in the U.S. aged 14 to 49 have genital herpes, and women are more prone to infection than men.

Once a person has the virus, it stays with them for life. However, they may not develop any signs or symptoms until the virus becomes active.

If the virus becomes active, they might experience a burning sensation in the vagina, which can be a symptom of genital herpes. Other symptoms include:

an itching or tingling sensation

flu-like symptoms

swollen glands

pain in the vaginal area, particularly when urinating

change in vaginal discharge

Painful sores, blisters, or ulcers may also develop after a few days.

The symptoms of genital herpes can be treated with antiviral medication but never cured.

9. Menopause



The shifting levels of hormones in a woman's body before she enters menopause can affect the vagina. Vaginal burning is one possible result of these changes, especially during sex.

Other common symptoms of menopause transition include:

hot flushes

night sweats

difficulty sleeping

reduced sex drive

vaginal dryness

headaches

mood changes

Not all women entering menopause have treatment to relieve symptoms, but there are often options available that a doctor can outline, including hormone therapy.

Home remedies

Many causes of vaginal burning require medical treatment, and anyone who has any concerns should see a doctor.

However, applying an ice pack or cold compress to the affected area can help reduce the sensation. Applying petroleum jelly to the skin can also help protect it.

Wearing cotton underwear and avoiding tight-fitting clothes can help reduce irritation in the vaginal area. It is also important to avoid products that could irritate the area further, such as perfumed soap, scented toilet paper, and sanitary products with deodorant or a plastic coating.

Possible complications

Some causes of vaginal burning, such as BV or STDs, can have some serious complications if left untreated.

STDs are particularly risky to women who are pregnant, as they can affect their baby or pregnancy. Some can be passed on to the baby when they are born. Chlamydia, genital herpes, and trichomoniasis are all linked with preterm delivery.

BV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis all make people more susceptible to contracting HIV if they have sexual contact with someone who has the virus.

When to see a doctor

Many causes of vaginal burning will go away on their own over time. If they do not go away, are becoming worse, or are of a concern, then the woman should go and see a doctor.

In most cases, a doctor will prescribe medication once they have diagnosed the underlying condition causing the burning sensation.

Anyone with a sexual partner who has recently received an STD diagnosis should also consider seeing a doctor.

Outlook

Some cases of vaginal burning will go away on their own. Others will be relieved once the underlying cause is treated.

In some cases, however, there can be long-term and lasting effects depending on what caused the burning sensation. Long-term problems are most likely to develop if the underlying condition is not properly treated.

For each cause of burning sensations in the vagina, there is a treatment plan that can relieve this symptom, or help people to manage their condition.