Our bodies are capable of an incredible range of physiological reactions in response to other people’s feelings. New research shows that holding your loved one’s hand when they’re in pain will comfort them and cause your brain waves to synchronize.

Prosocial behavior is deeply ingrained in us as humans, and the way our bodies respond to others is a testament to this.

When humans engage in communal practices — such as dancing or singing — our ability to think about other people’s feelings is enhanced , and sometimes, our heart rates even synchronize.

When you add romance to the mix, things get even more interesting. Scientists have shown that the hearts of romantic partners beat at the same rate , making the phrase “our hearts beat as one” more true than previously thought.

Last year, a study led by Pavel Goldstein — a postdoctoral researcher in the Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder — focused on how this physiological synchronicity is affected when one partner is in pain and the other tries to comfort them.

The study showed that holding your partner’s hand can ease their pain, raise your empathy, and even cause you and your partner’s heart and respiration rates to synchronize.

This phenomenon is called “interpersonal synchronization,” and now, the same Pavel Goldstein has explored it further. Along with his team, Goldstein chose to focus on brain wave patterns and how they behave when partners try to alleviate each other’s pain.

To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first time that “brain-to-brain coupling” has been studied in the context of pain reduction through the human touch.

The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.