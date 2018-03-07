In a study that included hundreds of families, babies that most resembled their father were found to be significantly healthier when they reached the 1-year mark. Share on Pinterest Does looking like dad improve health outcomes? In some studies, children living in single-mother families have been found to have poorer levels of health. The effect was measured even when socioeconomic factors were taken into account . It is important to understand what factors could be impacting children in single-mother homes, and what could be done to improve the health of these children. To date, there has been little research into the impact of a nonresident father’s engagement with the child. The few studies that have been carried out have reached contradictory conclusions. For instance, one study found that higher levels of fatherly input increased the risk of adolescent obesity, while another (carried out by the same researchers) found more healthful eating habits with increased input from the father.

The challenge of studying families Family interactions are an incredibly difficult thing to study; cause and effect are almost impossible to tease apart. For instance, if a child has poor health, the father may decide to be more engaged. Or, perhaps, a child’s poor health might be a reason for the father to withdraw further. Or maybe, a child’s poor health may encourage the mother to keep them away from a nonresident father. Another difficulty is that self-reports of how much time a father spends with a child can easily be over- or underestimated, depending on how the mother feels about the father’s engagement. For instance, mothers who would like the father to be more engaged than he is may underestimate how much time he spends with his child, and vice versa. Despite these inherent difficulties and complexities, researchers at Binghamton University in New York recently set out to investigate these interactions from an unusual starting point. Their results are published in the Journal of Health Economics.