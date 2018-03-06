Why do our brains age? And is there anything we can do about it? New research delves into these questions by investigating the genetic cogs at play in the complex mechanism of age-related cognitive decline.

Share on Pinterest Do you ever wonder why our brains age, and if the process can be reversed?

Researchers working at the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, United Kingdom, in collaboration with colleagues at Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, have just got a lot closer to unraveling the mystery of brain aging.

Of course, scientists already knew some things about what occurs in the brain as we age. For instance, it is known that neurons and other brain cells deteriorate and die, only to be replaced by new ones.

This process is facilitated by a type of stem cell called neural stem/progenitor cells (NSPCs).

However, with the passage of time, these cells become less and less functional, which causes our brain to produce fewer and fewer neurons.

But what causes NSPCs to age, and what exactly are the molecular changes that are responsible for impairment in these stem cells?

This is the question that the researchers — jointly led by Giuseppe Lupo, Emanuele Cacci, and Peter Rugg-Gunn — asked themselves.