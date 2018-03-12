Living with a long-term condition such as osteoarthritis can affect many aspects of a person’s life. Blogs for individuals who have osteoarthritis and written by those with the disease can go a long way to helping with the day-to-day challenges that are associated with the condition. Share on Pinterest Blogs designed for people with osteoarthritis can provide tips on how to live well with the condition. Osteoarthritis is the commonest type of arthritis, affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States. Osteoarthritis is often known as a degenerative joint disease as it leads to the slow breakdown of the bones and cartilage within a joint. It usually affects the knees, hips, and hands and causes symptoms including pain, stiffness, impaired motion, and swelling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promote five key messages to help those with arthritis to manage their condition. They recommend: learning arthritis management strategies; staying active; maintaining a healthy weight; visiting your doctor; and protecting your joints. Medication, supportive devices, and physical therapy are also available to treat osteoarthritis. It might be helpful to read blogs developed by arthritis associations, healthcare professionals, and those who are facing similar experiences for useful tips on coping with the disease and potential treatments. Medical News Today have chosen the 10 best blogs for people with osteoarthritis.