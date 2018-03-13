Eyebrow twitching can be caused by everyday things that might include caffeine, stress, and eyestrain. It may also be a sign of an underlying disorder, such as Bell's palsy or Tourette syndrome.

Twitching of the eyebrow is when the skin around the eyebrow moves or spasms involuntarily. It often occurs when the eyelid twitches, as this can pull the skin around the eyebrow.

Eyebrow spasms are usually painless but can be annoying and uncomfortable. They can last for just a few seconds or can continue for several hours and will usually go away on their own.

In this article, we firstly look at every day causes for eyebrow twitching, then at long-term disorders that can cause this symptom. We also look at how to stop the eyebrow twitching, and when to see a doctor.

Many people will experience eyebrow twitches sometime in their lives. There are many common, everyday causes of eyebrow twitching. These include:

Too much caffeine

Ingesting too much caffeine can cause muscle twitches, including around the eyes.

If a person suspects that caffeine may be causing their eyebrow twitches, the twitches may stop if they reduce their intake.

Magnesium deficiency

One symptom of a magnesium deficiency is muscle spasms. This is because magnesium plays an key role in normal nerve and muscle functions.

Magnesium deficiency, which is also called hypomagnesemia, can have other symptoms that include:

nausea

tiredness

weakness

tremors

loss of appetite

personality changes

Good sources of magnesium that are recommended by the National Institute of Health include:

almonds, cashew nuts, and peanuts

black beans and kidney beans

spinach

soya milk

avocado

Certain medications

People can experience eyebrow twitching as a result of particular medications.

Stimulants, such as medication to treat ADHD, and antipsychotics may cause tics and tremors. Antiepileptic medication can also prompt twitches, though the frequency of this is unknown.

Diuretics are another drug type that may lead to muscle twitching, as they can result in a magnesium deficiency.

If a person suspects that their medication is causing spasms, they should talk to their doctor and consider switching to a different type or lowering the dosage.

Eyestrain

If a person strains their eyes, this can result in the eye muscles being overworked and becoming tired.

Spending a lot of time looking at a screen can cause eyestrain, and people should try to take regular breaks to avoid this happening.

Eyestrain can also occur when someone is straining to see, in which case they may need glasses or a change in the prescription for their glasses.

Allergies

When someone has allergies, these can result in twitching around their eyes. When an allergic reaction is triggered, histamine is released, which causes itchiness. When a person rubs their irritated eyes, this may cause them to twitch.

Tiredness

When a person feels fatigued, their eyes are more likely to twitch. Getting plenty of sleep, which is usually considered to be between 7 and 9 hours a night, may help reduce instances of eye twitching.

If a person believes they are getting enough rest yet still feel extremely tired, they can consult a doctor to find out if there is an underlying condition causing these symptoms.

Stress

Stress is another common reason why a person's eyelid or eyebrow might twitch. Stress can affect the body in many ways, so paying attention to stress levels and trying to reduce stress can bring many health benefits.

Relaxation techniques and exercise are known to help alleviate stress and could help to reduce instances of the eyelids or eyebrows twitching.

Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco

Drinking alcohol, smoking, and taking recreational drugs may also cause a person's eyes and the areas around them to twitch. Reducing the amount of alcohol consumed, stopping smoking, and avoiding recreational drugs can help to alleviate the spasms.

Disorders that cause eyebrow twitching



Less commonly, eyebrow twitching may have a more serious underlying cause. These include:

Hemifacial spasm

Hemifacial spasms are different to other eyebrow or eyelid twitching and occur because of irritated facial nerves.

These spasms continue throughout a person's life and usually affect the left side of the face, often around the eye.

Hemifacial spasm is a relatively rare condition, affecting around 11 per 100,000 people.

Bell's palsy

Bell's palsy is a temporary condition that causes a weakness in the facial muscles, or partial facial paralysis. Facial spasms can occur when the facial nerves become compressed or swollen.

The cause of Bell's palsy is not known, though it is thought to be linked to conditions that include diabetes , high blood pressure, and ear infections. It can occur because of a virus, such as herpes simplex.

Facial muscle twitching is a possible complication of Bell's palsy, which can occur during or after recovery from this disorder.

Additional symptoms of Bell's palsy include:

one side of the face dropping

an inability to open or close the eyes

drooling

difficulty smiling or controlling facial expressions

difficulty eating or drinking

A person should consult a doctor if they experience any of the above symptoms.

Bell's palsy does not necessarily need treatment, as many cases get better on their own. However, it can be managed with the help of medications and eye drops.

Blepharospasm

Benign essential blepharospasm (BEB) is a condition where the eyelids close forcefully or spasm involuntarily. It is a type of dystonia or condition characterized by unusual movement or muscle tone.

In more than half of people with BEB, the muscle spasms will spread beyond the eyelids to other facial muscles. This condition is twice as common in women as in men.

Other signs of BEB include:

frequent blinking

dry eyes

eye irritation

involuntary squinting

symptoms affecting both eyes

onset in mid-to-late adulthood

Botulinum toxin (Botox) injections can help reduce twitching that occurs due to BEB. However, a person may need additional treatments, as the effects of Botox wear off.

Myectomy is a surgery where doctors remove muscles and nerves in the eyelids. Myectomy is an option for more severe cases of BEB.

Dystonia

Dystonia is when a person has muscle spasms that cause slow, repetitive twitching movements over which they have no control.

Dystonia can affect different areas of the body, including the eyes and eyebrows.

Dystonia may occur by itself, which is called primary dystonia. Secondary dystonia may be caused by:

Parkinson's diseases

encephalitis or inflammation of the brain

or inflammation of the brain a stroke

a brain injury

Tourette syndrome

The cause of Tourette syndrome is unknown. When someone has Tourette syndrome, they make involuntary movements, such as eye twitching, along with unintentional sounds. These are known as tics.

Tourette syndrome does not necessarily require treatment, though medications and therapy, can help to reduce symptoms.

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis affects the brain and spinal cord. It causes the immune system to attack the central nervous system , and muscle twitching can result from this.

Other symptoms of MS include:

extreme tiredness

trouble walking

speech disorders

tremors

difficulty concentrating

memory problems

pain

MS does not have a cure, but people can try different medications and therapies that can reduce their pain and discomfort and help to slow the disease.

Treatment



While most cases of eyelid and eyebrow twitching are harmless, a person should talk to their doctor to rule out any underlying causes of the twitching.

Usually, eyelid twitches are due to stress, fatigue, and too much caffeine. People can try to reduce instances of these by:

drinking less caffeine

getting more rest

using eye drops, which are available at most pharmacies

applying a warm compress to the eyes

taking allergy medication, if an allergy is suspected

getting enough magnesium in their diet

People should consult their doctor if they experience any of the following symptoms:

twitching that persists for more than a few weeks

the eyelids or facial muscles droop

swelling, redness, or discharge develops in or around the eyes

twitching also occurs in other parts of the face or body

the eyelid completely closes when it twitches

Outlook

Eyebrow twitching usually resolves on its own. If twitching persists, people can try making lifestyle changes to fix the problem.

If twitches do not go away on their own or with home remedies, an individual should consider making an appointment with a doctor to rule out any underlying, more serious causes.