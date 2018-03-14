Our bodies store two types of fat: brown, which burns calories to generate heat, and white, which typically acts as the body’s store of energy. Excess weight results from too much fat being stored in the body. Could we look to brown fat’s molecular makeup to come up with better drugs for obesity?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than a third of adults in the United States live with obesity.

It is a metabolic condition and top risk factor for a range of diseases, from diabetes to cancer.

A 2017 report indicated that we are in the midst of an obesity pandemic, with rates on the rise worldwide and the U.S. ranking first in this worrying trend.

For these reasons, scientists are constantly looking to come up with healthful lifestyle strategies that will help people to maintain a desirable weight. At the same time, researchers continue to investigate the biological mechanisms behind weight loss and gain in an effort to devise more effective drugs for treating obesity.

Researchers from the Salk Institute of Biological Studies in La Jolla, CA, are now looking to brown adipose tissue, or brown fat, to find more effective ways of addressing obesity.

Senior investigator Ronald Evans and his colleagues are trying to understand exactly what gives brown tissue its distinct charcteristics. This insight, the team argues, may help them to come up with effective drugs that will act on excess white adipose tissue.

The results of their study have now been published in the journal Cell Reports.