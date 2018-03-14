A new study reveals that eight weeks of mindfulness meditation may help to prevent major depressive disorder in people with subclinical depression.

Subclinical depression, which is also referred to as subthreshold depression, is defined as the presence of depressive symptoms that are not yet severe or persistent enough to warrant a diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Depressive symptoms include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or guilt, lack of energy and fatigue, problems sleeping, difficulty concentrating, and suicidal thoughts.

If such symptoms are present almost every day for a minimum of 2 weeks, then this would usually warrant a diagnosis of MDD, or major depression.

Study co-author Dr. Samuel Y.S. Wong — of the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at the Chinese University of Hong Kong — and colleagues note that around 10–24 percent of people are estimated to be affected by subclinical depression in their lifetime, and the condition is a key risk factor for MDD.

Previous research suggests that psychotherapy may be a beneficial treatment strategy for subclinical depression, and that it could limit the progression to MDD.

For the new study, recently published in the Annals of Family Medicine, Dr. Wong and colleagues investigated whether mindfulness meditation might benefit people with subclinical depression.

Mindfulness meditation is a psychological practice that focuses on being fully aware of experiences in the present moment, rather than being distracted by what is happening around us.

“[…] although the developers of behavioral activation have suggested and encouraged therapist use of mindfulness as a therapeutic method to reduce rumination in depressed patients,” write the authors, “no large study has explicitly combined behavioral activation techniques with mindfulness skills and evaluated their combined effectiveness in reducing depressive symptoms.”