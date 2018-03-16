Coffee is a complex substance and — as a new study finds — its metabolic interactions are equally complex. Surprisingly, coffee influences the same regions of the brain as cannabis. Share on Pinterest A new study finds an intriguing relationship between cannabis and coffee. Although studies looking at coffee’s health benefits — or lack thereof — appear to be published on an almost daily basis, its true impact on health is still poorly understood. Some studies have found health benefits, some have concluded that it might reduce mortality risk , and others drew no solid conclusions. This confusion is due to several factors, and one is the difficulty in separating cause and effect in large, population-based studies. For example, someone who drinks a lot of coffee might also sleep less, smoke more tobacco, drink less water, or work unsociable hours. These factors muddy the statistical waters. Also, coffee is an incredibly complex beast; it contains more than 1,000 aroma compounds, levels of which vary depending on the type of coffee bean and how it is brewed.

The metabolites of coffee Recently, a group of researchers from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, took a detailed look at the impact of coffee consumption on our internal chemistry. Their findings were published this week in the Journal of Internal Medicine . The 3-month study involved 47 people living in Finland. In the first month, the participants drank no coffee at all; in the second, they consumed four cups every day; and in the third, they drank eight cups each day. Using advanced profiling techniques, lead author Marilyn Cornelis and her team checked the levels of more than 800 metabolites in the blood after each stage. Metabolites are chemicals produced during metabolism. They are generally small molecules and carry out a range of functions both within and between cells. The scientists found that with increased coffee consumption, blood metabolites involved in the endocannabinoid system dropped off. This is the system that gives cannabis its recreational and medical effects. Interestingly, the effect of coffee consumption on the endocannabinoid system was the opposite to cannabis use: endocannabinoid neurotransmitters decreased with the consumption of eight cups per day, but levels are increased by cannabis use.