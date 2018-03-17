We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

If you want to get healthy and stay healthy, you might want to invest in a pedometer. A new study suggests that tracking our steps every day could make us more active for up to 3–4 years later.

Share on Pinterest Research suggests that the exercise benefits of pedometers could last for 3–4 years.

The study, which was recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, was conducted by researchers from Brunel University London and St George’s, University of London, both of which are in the United Kingdom.

It’s no secret that regular physical activity is key for good health; it can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even some cancers.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults should engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week for “substantial health benefits.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, almost half of adults in the United States fail to meet these guidelines. But if you’re looking to improve your exercise levels and overall fitness, a new study suggests that a pedometer could offer a long-term solution.

“We knew from a previous study that wearing a pedometer can help make people more active in the short term,” says study co-author Prof. Christina Victor, from the Gerontology and Health Services Research Unit at Brunel University London.

“But to get any of the health benefits linked to being more active,” she explains, “such as a lowered risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, people need to be more active in the long term.”