New data — presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held in Chicago, IL — suggests that consuming low-calorie sweeteners could put people at risk of metabolic syndrome.

Around 34 percent of adults in the United States have metabolic syndome, the umbrella term for: high blood pressure; high blood sugar; high cholesterol levels; and abdominal fat.

We know that metabolic syndrome doubles the risk of heart disease and disease of the blood vessels, putting individuals at risk of heart disease and stroke.

People with metabolic syndrome are also three to five times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

Recently on Medical News Today, we looked at how metabolic syndrome could be managed by yoga. A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that participants who took part in a year-long yoga training course demonstrated a decrease in proinflammatory adipokines and an increase anti-inflammatory adipokines.

Adipokines are signaling proteins that instruct the immune system to either increase or decrease inflammation. So, it appeared that yoga benefitted the people with metabolic syndrome by reducing inflammation, allowing them to better manage their symptoms.