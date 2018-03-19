New research uses a transgender-specific survey to assess the well-being of people who underwent gender reassignment survey.

According to recent estimates, at present, there are 1.4 million transgender adults living in the United States, which represents about 0.6 percent of the country’s population.

Studies have shown that transgender people have, overall, a lower quality of life than the general population.

High rates of depression, suicide attempts, and substance abuse have been documented among transgender individuals.

For many transgender people, quality of life improves after they transition. Gender reassignment is often essential for their well-being, with better psychosocial functioning, more stable relationships, and higher levels of contentment and happiness being reported by men and women who have transitioned.

Now, researchers from Essen University Hospital in Germany have developed, for the first time, a specific quality of life questionnaire for trans people who have had gender reassignment surgery.

The scientists — led by Dr. Jochen Hess — designed and validated the “Essen Transgender Quality of Life Inventory.” They used it to assess the quality of life and satisfaction of 156 people who had all undergone male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

Their findings were presented at the 33rd European Association of Urology conference, held in Copenhagen, Denmark.