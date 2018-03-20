Are you feeling alone with fibromyalgia? We have found the best blogs — written by medical professionals and people living with fibromyalgia — that can provide hope, coping strategies, and support for those with the condition. Share on Pinterest Blogs are available to provide support, encouragement, and coping strategies for those with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition capable of causing widespread pain throughout the body. It can also create problems with sleep, chronic fatigue, and emotional distress. Fibromyalgia affects around 10 million people in the United States, according to the National Fibromyalgia Association. It is most often diagnosed when a person is 20–50 years old. While 75–90 percent of those who have fibromyalgia are women, the condition also occurs in men, children, and people of all ethnicities. It is unclear what exactly causes fibromyalgia. Scientists believe that fibromyalgia may be linked to abnormal levels of certain brain chemicals and changes in the way that the central nervous system processes pain messages. There is currently no cure for fibromyalgia, but treatments — such as medications, talking therapies, and lifestyle changes — are available to alleviate some of the symptoms. It can be useful to read blogs written by people who also have fibromyalgia to know that you are not alone. Fibromyalgia blogs can also provide helpful information on the latest research and therapies, along with tips and strategies for how to live well with the condition. Here are Medical News Today‘s top 10 picks of the best blogs for fibromyalgia.