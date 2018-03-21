A few years back, I was in a bar one Saturday night celebrating a friend’s birthday. Drinks were flowing — down my neck, mainly — and I made a bit of a fool of myself on karaoke, belting out my special rendition of “Groove is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite.

Share on Pinterest A study of Munich Oktoberfest attendees discovered that drinking can increase heart rate.

As I showcased my amazing vocal talent (move over, Mariah) and some excellent dance moves to match, I lost my footing and tumbled off the stage.

Needless to say, I felt quite fragile the next day, and every time I hear that song, it takes me back to that fun, yet embarrassing, night.

Let’s face it — most of us have been in a similar situation at one time or another (please, humor me).

More than half of us have had a drink in the past month, and over a quarter of us have engaged in “binge drinking.”

When you drink large amounts of alcohol within a short period of time — typically at least five drinks for men and four drinks for women in the space of 2 hours — this is considered binge drinking.

Binge drinking is not deemed an alcohol use disorder in itself, but research shows that it can be a risk factor.

One study also linked binge drinking to irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia. Admittedly, the study I’m referring to was conducted in the 1970s, but it seems that the evidence was strong enough to coin this phenomenon “holiday heart syndrome,” inspired by the notion that we’re more likely to binge drink during the holidays, vacations, and social events.

Researchers have since strengthened the link between binge drinking and arrhythmia, and I’ve come across a new study that adds fuel to the fire.

From studying adults who attended the Munich Oktoberfest in 2015, researchers found that the more alcohol we drink, the higher our heart rate becomes, and a heart that beats too fast — clinically known as tachycardia — can be harmful. I took a closer look at the research.