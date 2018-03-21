New research, now published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, suggests that a small dose of the popular male impotence drug Viagra, when administered daily, may significantly reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) write that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States.

It is the third most commonly diagnosed form of cancer overall; around 1 in 22 men and 1 in 24 women are likely to develop it at some point.

A significant risk factor for developing the illness is a mutation in a gene called the adenomatous polyposis coli (APC), a tumor suppressor. People with an APC genetic mutation might develop hundreds of colorectal polyps, which may eventually result in cancer .

New research uses a mouse model of this genetic mutation to test the effect of sildenafil — which is marketed as the popular erectile dysfunction drug Viagra — on colorectal cancer risk.

The study — led by Dr. Darren D. Browning, a cancer researcher at the Georgia Cancer Center and the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Augusta University in Georgia — claims that a small daily intake of the drug could cut the number of colorectal tumors by half.

The researchers added sildenafil to the drinking water of mice that had been genetically modified to develop hundreds of polyps — which, in humans, almost always lead to colorectal cancer.