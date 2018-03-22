Breaking research published in the journal Nature describes a new anti-cancer protein. The finding could help to spot cancer earlier and treat it more effectively.

Each year, around 31,000 people in the United States develop liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma.

And, roughly 24,000 people will die from the disease.

Worryingly, over the past few decades, rates of liver cancer have increased significantly. In fact, in the U.S., they have tripled since the 1980s.

It is now considered the fastest-growing cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. While survival rates have improved, only 1 in 5 people survive for longer than 5 years after diagnosis.

Often, liver cancer is diagnosed at a relatively late stage. By this point, the liver is already severely damaged, and the prognosis is usually poor. Finding a way to detect the disease earlier could significantly improve the outlook for people with liver cancer.