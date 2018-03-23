Although testosterone is considered a male sex hormone, women produce small amounts of testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands.

Together with the female sex hormone estrogen, testosterone plays a role in the growth and maintenance of female reproductive tissue and bone mass. These hormones also influence behavior.

In this article, learn about conditions that cause high testosterone in women, as well as about symptoms and treatment.

Normal testosterone levels

Normal testosterone levels in men are around 280 to 1,100 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL).

Women secrete much lower amounts, with normal levels considered to be between 15 and 70 ng/dL.

The level of hormones produced in the body varies each day and throughout the day. Testosterone levels are highest in the morning.

Symptoms of high testosterone in women



Symptoms of high testosterone in women may include mood changes, a deep voice, thinning hair, and acne.

Testosterone imbalances in women can affect their physical appearance and overall health.

Symptoms of high testosterone in women include:

acne

deep voice

excess hair on the face and body

increased muscle mass

irregular periods

larger-than-normal clitoris

loss of libido

mood changes

reduction in breast size

thinning hair

Severely high levels of testosterone in women can cause obesity and infertility.

Causes

High testosterone in women is usually caused by an underlying medical condition, such as:

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)

CAH is the term given to a group of inherited disorders that affect the adrenal glands. These glands secrete the hormones cortisol and aldosterone, which play a role in managing metabolism and blood pressure.

The adrenal glands also produce the male sex hormones DHEA and testosterone.

People with CAH lack one of the enzymes necessary to regulate the production of these hormones, so they secrete too little cortisol and too much testosterone.

CAH may be mild (nonclassic CAH) or severe (classic CAH).

Symptoms in women include:

deep voice

early appearance of pubic hair

enlarged clitoris

excess body hair

facial hair

irregular or absent menstrual periods

severe acne

short height as an adult but rapid childhood growth

While there is no cure for CAH, most people with the condition can receive treatment that will reduce symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Hirsutism

Hirsutism is characterized by unwanted hair growth in women . It is a hormonal condition thought to be linked to genetics.

Symptoms include male-pattern hair growth that is dark and coarse. It typically affects the:

back

chest

face

In cases of excessively high testosterone, other symptoms will also be present, including:

acne

balding

deepening voice

enlarged clitoris

increased muscle mass

reduced breast size

Home remedies and medical treatments help many women control the symptoms of hirsutism.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. Some sources suggest that PCOS affects between 8 and 20 percent of women worldwide.

Women are not usually diagnosed until they are in their 20s and 30s, but children as young as 11 years old can be affected.

Symptoms of PCOS include:

enlarged ovaries that develop follicles and do not release eggs regularly

excess body hair

irregular, infrequent, or long menstrual periods

PCOS may lead to several complications, including:

Doctors do not know what causes PCOS, although genetics and excess insulin may play a role.

Diagnosis



A doctor may order a blood sample to diagnose high testosterone in women.

A doctor can diagnose high testosterone in women based on the following:

Physical examination

During a physical examination, the doctor will look for symptoms such as:

acne

excess body hair

facial hair growth

They will also inquire about:

libido

menstrual cycle abnormalities

mood changes

If PCOS is suspected, the doctor may visually and manually examine the pelvic region to look for abnormalities.

Blood test

If symptoms suggest high testosterone levels, the doctor will take a blood sample and have hormone levels tested. They may also check glucose and cholesterol levels.

Usually, the blood will be drawn in the morning when testosterone levels are highest.

Ultrasound

To check for PCOS, the doctor may perform an ultrasound of the ovaries and uterus.

Treatment

The treatment recommended for high testosterone will depend on its underlying cause.

Typically, a doctor will recommend both lifestyle changes and medication. Some treatments may also be used to control unwanted hair.

Medication

High testosterone in women and associated conditions can be treated with the following medications:

Eflornithine , a cream applied directly to the skin that slows the growth of new facial hair.

, a cream applied directly to the skin that slows the growth of new facial hair. Glucocorticosteroids , a type of steroid hormone that reduces inflammation in the body.

, a type of steroid hormone that reduces inflammation in the body. Metformin , a treatment for type 2 diabetes.

, a treatment for type 2 diabetes. Progestin , a hormone that may regulate periods and improve fertility.

, a hormone that may regulate periods and improve fertility. Spironolactone, a diuretic that helps regulate water and salt levels and reduces excessive female hair growth.

Oral contraceptives may also be prescribed, as this treatment helps to block excess testosterone. The best types of oral contraceptives for high testosterone and hirsutism are ones that contain low doses of norgestimate, gestodene, and desogestrel.

However, oral contraceptives may not be suitable for women who are trying to get pregnant, and they can also cause adverse side effects.

Hair removal treatments



Laser therapy may help to control unwanted hair.

Both electrolysis and laser therapy may be used to control unwanted hair. However, these treatments will not resolve an underlying hormonal imbalance.

Electrolysis . This involves inserting a tiny needle into each hair follicle. A pulse of electric current travels through the needle and damages the follicle so that it cannot grow new hair. Multiple treatments may be required.

. This involves inserting a tiny needle into each hair follicle. A pulse of electric current travels through the needle and damages the follicle so that it cannot grow new hair. Multiple treatments may be required. Laser therapy. During this treatment, laser light is applied to the hair follicles to damage them. Again, multiple treatments may be required.

Note that these hair removal treatments can cause adverse reactions, and they may have other associated risks.

Anyone with a hormonal imbalance should speak to a doctor before trying medical treatments for excess hair growth.

Lifestyle changes

Some of the following lifestyle changes can reduce high testosterone in women, while others simply manage symptoms.

Achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Achieving a healthy weight may help with the symptoms of a hormonal balance. Losing even 5 to 10 percent body weight may improve PCOS symptoms, reduce testosterone levels, and help prevent complications, including infertility.

Manage unwanted hair

Some women choose to treat their facial and body hair growth by plucking, shaving, waxing, or using chemical depilatories. Others bleach their hair to make it less visible.

Takeaway

High testosterone in women can cause a range of symptoms, from excess facial hair to infertility, and is usually caused by an underlying medical condition. Treating the underlying disorder will often reduce symptoms and improve a person's quality of life.

Women who are or think they may be experiencing high testosterone symptoms should consult their doctor to determine the cause and to gain access to appropriate treatments.