Tooth loss in middle age is tied to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, independent of traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, poor diet, and diabetes. Share on Pinterest Could midlife tooth loss increase your risk of CVD? This was the conclusion of preliminary research led by Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, LA, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA. “In addition to other established associations between dental health and risk of disease,” explains study co-author Lu Qi, who is a professor of epidemiology at Tulane University, “our findings suggest that middle-aged adults who have lost two or more teeth in [the] recent past could be at increased risk for cardiovascular disease.” This study is not the first to investigate the link between dental health and cardiovascular disease (CVD), but it is the first to focus on tooth loss during midlife and exclude that which occurs earlier. The new findings were presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2018 scientific sessions on Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, held in New Orleans, LA. The study is not yet published as a peer-reviewed paper, but you can read the abstract in the journal Circulation.

Oral health and CVD The notion that oral health is linked to CVD is not new — in fact, it was first established more than 100 years ago. In 2012, the AHA published a review of dozens of related studies and concluded that there is an association between periodontal disease and atherosclerotic vascular disease, and that it is independent of “known confounders.” Atherosclerotic vascular disease is a type of CVD that is caused by atherosclerosis, wherein sticky deposits called plaques build up inside arteries and make them thick and hard. As the plaque builds up, it restricts blood flow and can cause heart attack, stroke, and even death. It was first thought that poor oral health might actually cause CVD, “through infection and inflammation.” However, more recently, scientists have concluded that poor oral health indicates the presence of — rather than causes — atherosclerosis, and they therefore propose that it might serve as a risk marker of CVD.