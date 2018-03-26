Millions of people are exposed to excessive noise at work, finds a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This affects not only their hearing, but also their heart health.

Share on Pinterest A noisy workplace may put your heart at risk, a new study finds.

In the United States, around 22 million workers “are exposed to potentially damaging noise at work each year,” say the U.S. Department of Labor.

So far, workplace noise has mostly been viewed as a hazard for hearing, with $242 million being spent every year to compensate individuals for hearing loss caused by work conditions.

Now, a study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) — which forms part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — reveals that loud noise in the workplace is also associated with high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The results of the research, which was undertaken by Elizabeth Masterson and colleagues from the NIOSH, are now published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

“Reducing workplace noise levels is critical not just for hearing loss prevention — it may also impact blood pressure and cholesterol,” says Dr. John Howard, director of the NIOSH.

That is why, he urges, “Worksite health and wellness programs that include screenings for high blood pressure and cholesterol should also target noise-exposed workers.”