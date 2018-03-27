A new study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, offers the first proof that a new synthetic form of the antibiotic teixobactin can neutralize drug-resistant bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that antibiotic resistance is “one of the world’s most pressing public health problems.”

In the United States alone, 2 million people are believed to become infected by drug-resistant bacteria per year, and more than 23,000 U.S. individuals die as a result.

The threat of antibiotic-resistant pathogens is particularly high in healthcare facilities.

In fact, a 2016 report by the CDC shows that 1 in 4 healthcare-associated infections that occur in long-term care are caused by one of the following six drug-resistant bacteria:

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae

Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE)

Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter

Three years ago, scientists discovered that a natural antibiotic called teixobactin might have the potential to kill off MRSA and VRE.

Now, a team of researchers has created, for the first time, a synthetic version of the drug, which was used successfully to treat an infection in mice.

The new antibiotic has been called “game-changing,” and the findings may “lead to the first new class of antibiotic drug in 30 years.”

Ishwar Singh, a drug design specialist and senior lecturer in biological chemistry at the University of Lincoln’s School of Pharmacy in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author of the new study.