Receiving an HIV diagnosis can change your life overnight and will probably stir up a cocktail of emotions. However, reading blogs written by other people who have HIV and healthcare professionals can help you understand you’re not alone. Share on Pinterest HIV blogs, written by those with HIV and healthcare professionals, can provide coping strategies and support. HIV now affects roughly 1.1 million people in the United States, and of these, roughly 1 in 7 won’t know that they have it. Research and improved treatments are now enabling more and more people with HIV to lead better-quality lives and live longer than ever before. Though therapies for HIV have come on in leaps and bounds, if the condition progresses, it is still a “significant cause of death” among specific populations. If HIV is left untreated, it may develop into AIDS — which was responsible for around 6,721 deaths in 2014. If your condition is properly managed by taking medication, avoiding illness, and making healthful lifestyle choices, you will be able to lead a near-normal life with HIV. Getting support from friends, family, and specialist organizations is also important. Blogs written by medical professionals who specialize in HIV and those who have been through similar experiences as you are out there and may provide support and tips for coping with the condition on a daily basis. Medical News Today have selected the 10 best blogs for HIV and AIDS.