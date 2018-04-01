We all feel pain, but our experiences are not equal. A new study demonstrates that by measuring brain activity, we might be able to predict who will be more sensitive to pain. Share on Pinterest Brain waves may help doctors to understand who is more susceptible to pain. Pain is a strange phenomenon. How painful a particular injury is can differ from person to person, even if the wound is the same. Psychology and physiology interact in order to determine how painful something will be. For instance, if we expect something to hurt, it is more likely to be painful than if we expect it to be painless. Because pain is so varied, estimating how much pain a person may feel following a medical procedure is impossible to gauge. Recently, scientists from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom teamed up with those from the University of Maryland in College Park. They looked for clues about pain sensitivity hidden in brain waves.

Predicting pain To investigate, they introduced capsaicin paste to the forearms of 21 participants. Capsaicin is the compound that gives chilies their heat and, when placed on the skin, it induces “robust thermal hyperalgesia.” In other words, it feels hot and painful. The participants endured the burn for 1 hour. Before and during the exposure, the team assessed brain activity with an electroencephalogram (EEG). An EEG is a non-invasive test wherein small metal discs are attached to the scalp. These detect voltage fluctuations, giving a general picture of brain activity. The scientists were particularly interested in a type of brain wave called alpha waves. Originating in the occipital lobe — or the visual processing area toward the back of the skull — alpha waves are more prominent when relaxing with closed eyes, and they are reduced with open eyes, when drowsy, and during sleep. The results were fascinating. Alpha wave frequency appeared to predict pain sensitivity. Participants whose alpha brain wave frequency was slower before the capsaicin was introduced reported feeling much more pain than those who had a faster frequency of alpha waves before. Also, those whose alpha waves increased during the pain reported less pain than those whose alpha waves dropped off.