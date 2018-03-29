A new study offers yet more evidence that coffee is good for us, after finding that consuming more than three cups of joe every day may lower our risk of atherosclerosis, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Researchers suggest that drinking at least three cups of coffee daily may benefit the heart health of never-smokers.

If you simply can’t face the day without your cup of joe, you’re not alone.

In fact, more than half of us drink coffee daily, consuming an average of three cups.

Most of us enjoy coffee for a mental boost, but scientists find that there is much more to the beverage than meets the brain.

One study that Medical News Today covered last year, for example, tied coffee consumption to a 70 percent reduction in liver disease, while other research has linked the beverage to a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.

The new study — which was recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association — further suggests that coffee may protect our heart health.

Conducted by researchers from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, the study reveals that drinking at least three cups of coffee every day may lower the risk of clogged arteries, or atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a condition caused by an accumulation of plaque in the arteries. This buildup can narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow, which can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Plaque comprises a number of substances found in the blood, one of which is calcium.

According to the study researchers — including Dirce M. Marchioni, of the University of São Paulo’s School of Public Health — few studies have investigated how coffee affects calcium buildup in the coronary arteries, and those that have looked at this association have produced inconsistent results.