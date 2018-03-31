Remember that childhood friend you used to hang out with till it got so late your parents had to drag you back to the house? Or that high school confidante you’d spend ages with chatting on the phone? The comfort these friends brought you then might extend well into your adulthood and keep you healthy in the long-term, says a new study.

“[W]hen you’re a kid,” comedian Jerry Seinfeld said, in what is now a classic episode of his show, “you can be friends with anybody,”

He goes on. “Remember when you were a little kid what were the qualifications? If someone’s in front of my house now, that’s my friend; they’re my friend. That’s it! Are you a grown up? No? Great! Come on in! Jump up and down on my bed!”

Making “best friends” was also easy as a kid, continues Seinfeld. “[I]f you have anything in common at all: ‘You like cherry soda?’ I like cherry soda! We’ll be best friends!”

However, making new companions as adults is not as easy. As an adult, you probably aren’t that interested in new “BFFs” — or, in Seinfeld’s words, “You’re not interviewing, you’re not looking at any new people, you’re not interested in seeing any applications.”

The good news, however — coming from a study recently published in the journal Psychological Science — is that the friendships we made so easily in childhood have health benefits that can carry over well into our adulthood.

In fact, the study — carried out by Jenny M. Cundiff, at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, and Karen A. Matthews, at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania — suggests that the more time that you spent hanging out with your best buddies as a kid, the likelier you are to have a healthy weight and blood pressure as an adult.