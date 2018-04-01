Have you ever asked a woman if she’s pregnant and she replied with a stern “No?” If so, did you instantly feel the need for the earth to open up and swallow you in a gaping hole of shame? I have, and I’ve been afraid of committing another social faux pas ever since. New research may have a useful tip for dealing with fear of embarrassment.

Ever since my “are you expecting?” incident, I’ve refrained from asking people whether they’re pregnant.

I’ve abstained from saying anything about people’s physical appearances altogether, actually — which is probably a good thing.

In some situations, like the highly embarrassing one I caused with my inane question, keeping your mouth shut is advisable.

But in others, the fear of embarrassing oneself can be overwhelming and can stand in the way of carrying out daily activities.

For instance, the fear of potential embarrassment is so acute that it prevents some people from things such as asking questions in public meetings or seeing the gynecologist for an important checkup.

How can such fears be overcome? New research — now published in the journal Motivation and Emotion — may have found the answer.