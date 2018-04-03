Everyone feels sick sometimes, but in some circumstances, a person can feel sick all or most of the time. This feeling can refer to nausea, catching colds often, or being run-down.

A person might feel sick continuously for a few days, weeks, or months due to a lack of sleep, stress, anxiety, or a poor diet.

In other cases, there may be an underlying medical disorder.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2012, around 50 percent of American adults had at least one chronic or long-term condition.

If a person is pregnant or may be pregnant, feeling sick continuously may be morning sickness, which can occur at any time of the day and makes a person feel sick with or without vomiting.

In this article, we look at the causes, symptoms, and treatments for a person feeling sick all the time.

Causes, symptoms, and treatments

Below are some of the common reasons why someone might always feel sick, plus their symptoms, and how to treat each one.

Anxiety



Chronic anxiety may cause someone to feel sick all the time. Chronic anxiety may cause someone to feel sick all the time.

Many people may not associate anxiety with feeling sick, but often it can make a person feel sick to their stomach.

A person with anxiety may feel nauseous, or they may find that they get sick more often because their anxiety weakens their immune responses.

Other symptoms of anxiety include:

sweating

shortness of breath

feeling dizzy

increased heart rate

shaking or trembling

avoiding certain situations

It is normal for people to have some anxiety. When a person feels anxious continuously, and this gets in the way of daily life, they may wish to talk to a doctor about anxiety disorders.

If a person feels anxiety on most days for 6 months or more, they may be diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

A person may have a specific anxiety disorder or a phobia if their anxiety is specific to certain situations, such as social contact or unhygienic places.

Treatment

Anxiety and anxiety disorders are very treatable. Possible options include:

Resolving the cause of anxiety, which may be lifestyle factors, relationships, drugs, or alcohol.

Psychotherapy or talking therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or interpersonal therapy (IPT).

Talking to a doctor and taking medications, such as beta-blockers.

Chronic stress

Experiencing stress here and there is completely normal, but continual stress can greatly impact the mind and body.

Extreme stress, such as that caused by grief, shock, or traumatic experiences can also affect people physically.

People with chronic or extreme stress can have many different symptoms, as stress affects the immune system, nervous system, hormones, and heart functioning.

Other symptoms of chronic stress can include:

a lack of energy

digestive problems, such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, and constipation

insomnia, or difficulty sleeping

anxiety

muscle pain or stiffness

headaches

more frequent infections, such as colds, flu, and urinary tract infections (UTIs)

reduced desire to engage in social activities or settings

Treatment

The only definite way to treat chronic stress is to address and change the underlying cause. However, several lifestyle habits can greatly reduce stress and its symptoms.

Many traditional and alternative therapies exist to help manage or alleviate stress.

Good ways for someone to treat their stress include:

Resolving the sources of conflict that is causing their upsets.

Doing regular exercise as often as they can.

Spending a decent amount of time outdoors.

Practicing exercises for mindfulness and stress release, such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and guided visualization.

Avoiding bringing job issues or unfinished work home, and avoiding taking home-related issues to work.

Getting a stress-releasing hobby, especially one that promotes creativity, such as drawing, writing, painting, or music.

Asking for support and understanding from family and friends.

Seeking help from a mental health professional.

Lack of sleep



Being chronically sleep-deprived may cause a person to feel sick all of the time. Being chronically sleep-deprived may cause a person to feel sick all of the time.

Proper, regular sleep is important for mental and physical health. When someone is chronically sleep-deprived, they may feel sick all the time.

Many chronic medical conditions can interfere with sleep, usually intensifying the symptoms of both conditions.

Common symptoms of chronic sleep deprivation, or a lack of adequate sleep, include:

daytime sleepiness

general fatigue

difficulty concentrating or completing tasks

irritability and anxiety

more frequent infections and longer healing time

depression

Treatment

Common ways to improve sleep deprivation include:

set a sleep and wake schedule, and stick to it, even on the weekends

remove any sources of distraction from the bedroom, such as electronics

seek treatment for conditions that hinder proper sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, anxiety, and chronic pain

avoid energy drinks and too much caffeine

relax before bed with yoga, meditation, a warm bath, or a book

Poor diet and dehydration

Dehydration and malnutrition, or having a poor diet, both put stress on the body. A chronic lack of proper nutrients and hydration can cause many problems, including:

chronic fatigue and weakness

dizziness or light-headedness

difficulty concentrating

poor immune health and extended healing time

weight loss

Treatment

Recommendations for daily water intake differ, depending on a person's age, sex, pregnancy status, and illness. It is often said that most people should drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water daily.

If a person suspects they are dehydrated, they should visit their doctor to find out the best treatments.

To treat and prevent malnutrition, people should eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in foods, including:

whole grains

whole fruits and vegetables

pulses, such as dry beans, lentils, and chickpeas

healthy fats, such as in fatty fishes, virgin olive oil, most nuts, whole eggs, avocados, and dark chocolate

Poor hygiene

Poor physical hygiene, especially oral, can cause a variety of symptoms that could make someone feel sick all of the time. Poor hygiene makes it easier for bacteria to grow and thrive, which can result in infection.

The skin is the body's natural barrier to things that can cause infection, such as bacteria and viruses.

Washing the body, and keeping clothes and bedding clean can help to keep bacteria out, and keep natural, healthy bacterial communities in check.

People have a lot of blood vessels in their gums. This blood supply means that chronic, untreated gum infections can spread through the body. Severe gum disease has also been linked to several medical conditions.

Treatment

Regular washing of the body, clothes, and bedding should help treat and prevent most infections related to poor hygiene. And practicing oral hygiene habits can help treat, and greatly reduce the likelihood of developing gum infections and disease.

Good oral hygiene habits include:

brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and flossing regularly

having regular dental check-ups and cleanings

quitting smoking or using tobacco products

avoiding sugary foods and drinks

Alcohol, caffeine, drugs, or medications



Alcohol may interfere with sleep and generally make a person feel unwell. Alcohol may interfere with sleep and generally make a person feel unwell.

Alcohol, caffeine, recreational drugs, and many prescription medications are known to interfere with sleep, which can lead to a general feeling of being unwell.

An overuse, or long-term use, of chemicals that act as stimulants or depressants, can cause certain mental and physical changes.

Treatment

A person should avoid drinks, foods, and drugs with these chemicals in them, especially in the evening or before bedtime. It is important to remember that caffeine and sugar can have a strong effect on how a person feels.

When someone's symptoms are caused by prescription medication, they should speak to their doctor to find an alternative.

Immune conditions

Autoimmune conditions weaken the immune system and make it easier to develop infections, colds, and flu. This means that people with chronic immune conditions tend to feel sick more often and may take longer to recover from illnesses.

Common immune conditions that can make people feel sick all the time include:

Autoimmune conditions cause many symptoms, including fatigue, rashes, insomnia, and gastrointestinal problems.

Treatment

The only way to treat symptoms related to an autoimmune condition is to seek medical treatment and monitoring for the condition.

Exposure to infection

A person who has a lot of social contact with other people is exposed to things that cause infection, such as viruses and bacteria, more than other people.

People may be exposed to more infections if they:

work with children

work in the healthcare industry

live at close quarters with other people, such as in dormitories

travel a lot or use public transportation frequently

Treatment

A person cannot always avoid social contact, though they can use the following techniques to reduce their risk of infection:

frequent hand-washing

covering the face when close to someone with a contagious illness

using hand sanitizers

Anemia

People with anemia do not have enough hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen, in their blood. When their tissues and cells do not get enough oxygen, they cannot function properly. This means that people with anemia tend to always feel under the weather.

Common symptoms of anemia include:

fatigue or tiring easily

difficulty concentrating

shortness of breath

pale skin

Treatment

Often, the easiest way to treat anemia is to make dietary changes or to take iron supplements.

Foods rich in iron include:

dark green, leafy vegetables

beans, lentils, and legumes

chicken, fish, pork, and beef

nuts and seeds

eggs

brown or wild rice

fortified cereals and bread products

Complications

People who always feel sick are more likely to have to skip work or school, or they may be less able to perform day-to-day activities. This is especially true when a person has a chronic condition.

Chronic conditions can also cause feelings of anxiety and interfere with activities that are important to good health, such as proper sleep, exercise, and socializing.

Though the specific complications depend on the cause, a person who feels sick all the time, and whose symptoms do not improve, may develop depression, anxiety, or fatigue.

When to see a doctor

Anyone who feels sick for more than a week or two should seek medical attention. A doctor can figure out the cause of the sickness and provide treatment.

A doctor may also recommend lifestyle changes or therapies that can reduce symptoms.

It is also important to talk with a doctor about prolonged sickness so they can rule out or treat underlying medical conditions.

Outlook

Feeling run down, getting sick often, or feeling nauseous always is often explained by a lack of sleep, poor diet, anxiety or stress. However, it could also be a sign of pregnancy or chronic illness.

If a person is unsure what is causing them to feel sick all the time, they should consult their doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.