Better treatments for colon cancer may be in sight, thanks to a new study, which reveals new ways in which a single protein could stop the disease in its tracks.

Researchers have found new mechanisms by which a protein prevents colon cancer.

Researchers found that a protein known as APC can “put the brakes” on a number of pathways that drive the development of colon cancer.

This discovery could open the door to new drugs for the condition.

Study co-author Dr. Yashi Ahmed — who works in the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine in Hanover, NH — and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Developmental Cell.

Colorectal cancer — which begins in the colon or the rectum — is now the third most common cancer in the United States. It is also the third leading cause of cancer-related death.

This year, around 97,220 new cases of colon cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S.

Scientists have already pinpointed APC — which is a protein endowed by the APC gene — as a possible target for the prevention of colorectal cancer ; the protein regulates the growth and division of cells, stopping them from spiraling out of control and forming tumors.

On the other hand, the deactivation of APC can spur the development of colorectal cancer.