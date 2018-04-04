Scientists might have found a way to activate the body’s “natural killer T cells” in the fight against cancer. The findings might lead to more effective treatments that stop cancer from spreading.

Share on Pinterest Sometimes, our T cells (shown here attacking a cancer cell) can do with a little help.

The new study — now published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology — was led by chemistry professor Amy Howell, from the University of Connecticut in Mansfield.

For years, Prof. Howell and her team sought a compound that would activate human immune cells called Invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells.

iNKT cells give our immune system crucial ammunition in the fight against infections but also against illnesses such as cancer, lupus, and multiple sclerosis.

Older studies have shown that certain compounds can activate iNKT cells in mice by stimulating the response of another type of immune cell called cytokines.

Until now, however, achieving a similar feat in human cells has eluded scientists — partly because activating iNKT cells released different types of cytokines: some stimulated an immune response, while others inhibited it.

But now, researchers have found a way around this conundrum, having designed a compound specifically so that it does not trigger a conflicting immune reaction.

The compound is called AH10-7. Prof. Howell says of it, “One of the goals in this field has been to identify compounds that elicit a more biased or selective response from iNKT cells, and we were able to incorporate features in AH10-7 that did that.”