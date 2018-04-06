New research strengthens the idea that estrogen therapy could help to prevent type 2 diabetes following menopause, after it identified the mechanisms by which the hormone helps to control blood sugar levels.

In a study of postmenopausal mice and human cells, researchers found that estrogen targets specific cells in the pancreas and the gut to increase tolerance to glucose.

This is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Study leader Jacques Philippe, who is a diabetes specialist currently working at the University of Geneva’s Faculty of Medicine in Switzerland, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal JCI Insight.

It is estimated that around 30.3 million people in the United States — or around 9.4 percent of the population — are living with diabetes, which is a condition that causes blood glucose levels to become too high.

Type 2 diabetes — which arises when the body struggles to effectively use insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar — accounts for approximately 90–95 percent of all diabetes cases.

Previous research has suggested that after menopause, women may face a greater risk of type 2 diabetes. This has been attributed to hormonal changes, such as a reduction in estrogen levels.

Following on from such studies, scientists have investigated whether or not estrogen replacement therapy could help to prevent type 2 diabetes among postmenopausal women, and many studies have produced positive results.

That being said, the exact mechanisms by which estrogen may protect against type 2 diabetes have been unclear — until now.