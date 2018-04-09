Scientists at McMaster University in Canada have developed a harmless see-through patch that could be used in food packaging to monitor contamination by bacteria without having to unwrap the product.

The patch contains biosensors that send out a signal when they detect harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella.

The idea is that a simple device or even a smartphone could pick up the harmless signal and tell you if the food inside the packaging is safe to eat.

A paper now published in the journal ACS Nano explains how the biosensing patch detected even low concentrations of E. coli in apple juice and meat.

The authors suggest that the new material, which remained stable for “at least the shelf life of perishable packaged food products,” could be used for “real-time monitoring of pathogens.”

The hope is that it could one day replace the traditional “best before” labeling of food and drinks with a definite indication of when the food is unsafe.

“In the future,” explains first study author Hanie Yousefi, who is a research assistant in the faculty of engineering at McMaster University, “if you go to a store and you want to be sure the meat you’re buying is safe at any point before you use it, you’ll have a much more reliable way than the expiration date.”