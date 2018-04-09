Two new studies highlight the negative impact of depression on the health outcomes and health-related quality of life of people with cardiovascular disease.

Undiagnosed depression can significantly affect the lives of those who had a heart attack, says a new study.

An increasing number of studies point to an intimate link between depression and heart disease risk.

One such study reported earlier this year that depression raises the risk of abnormal heart rate by almost a third, and other research pointed out that having both depression and heart disease can raise the risk of premature death by twofold.

The link between depression and heart health, while very strong, is also a complex one; the causality behind it remains unknown.

Dr. Victor Okunrintemi — the lead author of the two new studies and a research fellow at Baptist Health South Florida in Coral Gables, Florida — comments on this complex dynamic between the two conditions.

He says, “While we don’t know which comes first — depression or cardiovascular disease — the consensus is that depression is a risk marker for cardiovascular disease, meaning if you have cardiovascular disease, there is a higher likelihood that you could also have depression, when compared with the risk in the general population.”

In an effort to shed some light on this phenomenon, Dr. Okunrintemi and colleagues conducted two studies, the findings of which were presented at the American Heart Association’s Quality of Care and Outcomes Research Scientific Sessions 2018, in Arlington, VA.