New research shows that rats can detect up to 70 percent more cases of tuberculosis in children than standard smear tests. The findings may help to treat a significant number of children who have previously been overlooked.

Share on Pinterest Doctors need better tools to detect TB in children.

The World Health Organization (WHO) say that tuberculosis (TB) remains “one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.”

The vast majority of TB-related deaths — that is, over 95 percent of them — tend to occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Such countries include India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, and South Africa.

But in the United States, too, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain, “too many people” are affected by the disease, with 9,272 cases being diagnosed in 2016.

In that same year, the WHO estimate that 1 million children contracted TB worldwide, and a quarter of them died from the disease.

Detecting TB in children is particularly tricky because standard diagnosis tests require a fair amount of sputum to be tested, which is something that cannot be collected from very young children.