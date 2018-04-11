Do you have a particularly pronounced sweet tooth? According to a recent study, your genes might have a say. The gene that drives higher sugar intake may also cause a lower amount of body fat, researchers say.

What and how much we eat is not always up to conscious choices. Sometimes, it’s really just down to our genetic makeup “dictating” our nutritional needs.

One gene in particular, called FGF21 , has been shown to play an important role in regulating the intake of carbohydrates and lipids.

Recently, evidence has emerged that a certain variant of the gene — or the FGF21 A:rs838133 minor allele — may dictate how much we like sugary products.

In a study whose results have now been published in the journal Cell Reports, first author Timothy Frayling — from the University of Exeter Medical School in the United Kingdom — and colleagues suggest that the gene variant that “prompts” us to eat more sweets might concomitantly drive a decrease in body fat.

As the researchers mention in the paper, their study was, in part, prompted by the data offered by three previous genetic studies.

They demonstrated “that the carbohydrate preference [driven by this variant of the FGF21 gene] was specific to sugary products and may also increase alcohol intake.”

Just as they confirmed the findings of the previous three studies, Frayling and team encountered a surprise: the same allele responsible for upping our intake of candy also appeared to help bring our levels of body fat down.

“We were surprised that the version of the gene associated with eating more sugar is associated with lower body fat,” says Frayling.