New research, published in the journal Neurology, suggests that a late menopause onset may benefit the memory skills of senior women later in life. Share on Pinterest Experiencing menopause at a later age may offer cognitive advantages in the long run. A new study led by Diana Kuh, from University College London in the United Kingdom, asks whether the age at which a woman gets her menopause influences her memory performance years later. She and her colleagues were prompted in their research by existing studies that seemed to suggest that an older age at menopause — coupled with a longer reproductive life — are linked with better cognitive performance years later. However, as the study authors explain, those studies did not use a particularly large sample, and neither did they benefit from a group of age-homogeneous participants. So, Kuh and team set out to rectify this by looking at birth cohort studies. They investigated the data of 1,315 women using the Medical Research Council National Survey of Health and Development in the U.K.

Menopause and memory: Studying the link As a part of the survey, the women had been clinically followed since birth — that is, since March 1946 — and had at least one cognitive evaluation as adults. Furthermore, the survey included questions about their age at menopause and other aspects of their reproductive health. At ages 43, 53, 60–64, and 69, the study participants were asked to take verbal memory tests as well as tests for their cognitive processing speed. The memory assessment consisted of a task in which the participants were asked to recall as many items as possible from a list of 15, and to do so three times. The maximum score achievable in this task was 45 (they scored one point for each word). Also, the survey included information on whether the women were taking hormone replacement therapy, whether they had had any surgery such as a hysterectomy, their cognitive ability as children, and a few other social factors, such as level of education and their occupation. All of these factors were accounted for by the researchers in their analysis.