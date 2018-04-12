In order to escape treatment, melanoma sometimes reverts to a previous stage of cell differentiation. New research investigates this process more closely and finds a potential way to block this skin cancer’s escape route.

Share on Pinterest Melanoma is an aggresive form of skin cancer that often manages to evade treatment.

Although rare, melanoma is a very aggressive form of skin cancer that can prove fatal.

Of all skin cancers, melanoma has the highest mortality rate and the highest potential to spread.

It is particularly difficult to treat when it mutates and can therefore become treatment-resistant.

Though the latest advances in immunotherapy have drastically improved survival rates and outcomes for people with this mutant form of melanoma, there are still those who do not respond as well to these treatments, or whose cancer returns.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — led by Thomas Graeber, a professor of molecular and medical pharmacology — set out to investigate in more detail how this cancer changes in order to evade treatment.

The scientists examined the process of dedifferentiation — that is, the process in which melanoma cells regress to an earlier stage of embryonic development — and found that, depending on the stage that they’re in, melanomas can be broken down into four different subtypes.

Of these subtypes, the researchers found, some are vulnerable to a type of cell death.

Importantly, this type of cell death can be induced with certain drugs, and, as the new research reveals, using these drugs in combination with existing anticancer therapies could block melanoma’s escape.

The findings were published in the journal Cancer Cell.