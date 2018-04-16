Do you think drinking in moderation is good for you? You can think again. Do you like a glass of wine in the evening to help you relax? Forget about it. If you drink, you’re likelier to die, a new study reminds us, with each extra drink shaving months — possibly even years — off your life.

If you enjoy a glass of something in the evening to unwind, this study will make sure that you don’t anymore.

These new findings will make you look at that extra glass of wine in a wholly different light; researchers say that an additional drink can take years off your life.

Who came to this…ahem…dispiriting conclusion, I hear wine lovers ask, and how legit is the study?

Unfortunately (for us), the study was carried out by perfectly competent British-based researchers led by Angela Wood, who is a lecturer in biostatistics in the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the prestigious University of Cambridge.

As for the study itself, it investigated the drinking patterns of almost 600,000 people in 19 different countries all over the world. So in that sense, the conclusion does seem to hold water. Or liquor, if you will.

Oh, and if you drink, the bad news doesn’t stop there: although the authors don’t point the finger at the United States specifically, the findings do seem to suggest that the U.S. alcohol guidelines are too lenient and should be lowered.