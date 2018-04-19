The ladies’ personal care aisle in any drugstore is bound to offer a wide array of intimate hygiene products — from gentle washes to wet wipes for your on-the-go needs. We use these products on a regular basis, but are they likely to cause harm?

Share on Pinterest A recent study finds a worrying correlation between the use of feminine hygiene products and the risk of vaginal infections.

Market studies indicate that, this year alone, United States revenue from feminine hygiene products sales amounts to $2,729 million so far.

Some products — such as tampons and sanitary pads — are necessary for most women, who will need to continuously invest in them for a large portion of their lives.

Other feminine hygiene products, however — such as intimate washes — aren’t necessarily something we couldn’t do without.

Still, many of us buy them in the hope that — unlike regular soaps, which are sometimes abrasive or irritating — they will promote intimate cleanliness without harming the health of this sensitive area.

However, a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, seems to tell another story.

The research, which takes into account information about intimate health provided by 1,435 adult women from Canada, has revealed that intimate hygiene products are popular among the female population, but their use worryingly correlates with a heightened risk of vaginal or urinary tract infections (UTIs).

“This study establishes a baseline of what Canadian women do with regard to their vaginal health and identifies concerning correlations that researchers can now look into more closely,” explains lead study author Kieran O’Doherty.

The researchers’ findings have been published in the journal BMC Women’s Health.