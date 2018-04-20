For centuries, we’ve dreamt of the existence of mermaids and mermen, or people of the seas who can breathe under water. What if these beings were not, in fact, mythical creatures, but real people? They may not have evolved gills yet, but their bodies have adapted to support their frequent freedives.

Recently, videos and articles featuring people who don elaborate fish-like tails and make a living by posing as merfolk have become extremely popular online.

They often work as entertainers or activists, promoting the preservation of natural underwater environments.

They are also, more often than not, professional divers who recognize the many difficulties that come with the passion for being under water — such as holding their breath for as long as possible.

Holding your breath can be dangerous, because you become deprived of oxygen that — carried by the blood flow to all extremities of your body — “feeds” your organs and helps them to stay alive and functional.

Normally, we can’t hold our breath for more than a few seconds, although professional freedivers — who spend years training their bodies to get used to staying under water for longer — can hold their breath for around 3 minutes.

Across the world, there are small populations that, for many generations, have made their living out of freediving. In Japan, for instance, ama divers are women who dive in search of pearl oysters and seafood.

Their tradition is slowly dying out. However, in the islands of Southeast Asia, some populations — specifically, the Bajau people — are known as “sea nomads.” Many of them still practice their freediving lifestyle, which also provides them with their livelihood on a day-to-day basis.

The Bajau freedive for food every single day at dizzying depths of more than 70 meters — hunting fish and octopi, or gathering sea cucumbers — and they spend 60 percent of their working days under water.

So, how can these people have persisted in this pursuit for generations? And has their freediving in any way influenced how their bodies function?

Melissa Ilardo — a former doctoral student at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City — has been fascinated with the Bajau people’s sea nomad lifestyle, and she had a theory.

Perhaps the bodies of the Bajau had evolved over generations to accommodate their freediving needs.