A new drug offers fresh hope to the millions of people living with treatment-resistant migraine. The compound, called erenumab, has proven successful in people who had been failed by up to four previous preventative treatments.

The new study was led by Dr. Uwe Reuter, who is affiliated with The Charité – University Medicine Berlin in Germany.

The team’s findings give hope to the 36 million people in the United States whose lives are affected by migraines.

Migraine is a disabling neurological condition for which there is yet no cure.

An episode may last between 4 and 72 hours and is often accompanied by other debilitating symptoms, such as vomiting, dizziness, feelings of numbness in the hands or the feet, and visual impairment.

It is estimated that over 4 million people in the U.S. have chronic daily migraine, which means that they have an attack on at least 15 days per month.

For these people, the new findings — to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 70th Annual Meeting, held in Los Angeles, CA — may bring some much-needed relief.

The drug erenumab was tested in people with particularly challenging migraines that had been resilient to treatment. The compound reduced migraine attacks by 50 percent for a third of the study participants.