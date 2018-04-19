A new study suggests that combining chemotherapy with a drug that boosts the immune system may help individuals who have a particularly aggressive form of lung cancer to live longer without the disease progressing.

The new phase III clinical trial demonstrated that adding the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab to chemotherapy doubled survival in people with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and no mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene or the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene.

The results of the trial, which took place in more than a dozen countries, are now published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study also featured at the recent annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Chicago, IL.

“The data show,” explains lead study author Prof. Leena Gandhi, the director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program at NYU Langone Health in New York City, “that treatment with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy together is more effective than chemotherapy alone.”

Prof. Gandhi notes that, in addition to chemotherapy, some groups of NSCLC patients benefit from immunotherapy drugs that boost their natural anti-cancer defenses, and targeted therapy that prevents mutations in genes such as EGFR and ALK from aiding the cancer.

However, for over 30 years, chemotherapy alone has been the “standard treatment” for those who have nonsquamous NSCLC without mutated EGFR or ALK genes.

The results of the study could pave the way to a “new standard of care” for this group, she adds.