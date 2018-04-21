A new study investigates the relationship between autism, the immune system, gastrointestinal issues, and gut bacteria. The story is a complex one with many questions still remaining unanswered, but this latest project adds insight.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) affect 1 in 68 children in the United States.

Characterized by difficulties with socializing, and often accompanied by repetitive behaviors, this neurodevelopmental disorder harbors many mysteries.

Despite its prevalence and a glut of research, the causes behind ASD are still not fully understood.

Although ASD primarily impacts the brain, over recent years, links with other systems have become clear — in particular, gastrointestinal (GI) issues seem to occur more often in individuals with ASD than in the rest of the population.

In one study, compared with typically developing (TD) children, those with ASD were six to eight times more likely to report GI symptoms such as bloating, constipation, and diarrhea.

Other studies have shown that children with ASD who experience GI problems are more likely to have more severe symptoms of ASD. Also, treating the GI symptoms can sometimes relieve the behavioral and social symptoms of ASD.

Interestingly, behavioral issues are found alongside other conditions that impact the gut. For instance, people with celiac disease are more likely to have autism-like traits and other psychological symptoms. The gut and behavior seem tied together in some way.

According to many researchers, the GI issues that come with ASD might be due to two factors: firstly, inappropriate immune activation , causing inflammation of the tract; and, secondly, differences in the types of gut bacteria that are present.

However, the picture is still incredibly murky, and studies produce differing results, finding different types of inflammation and various changes in gut bacteria.