Often, cancer goes undetected until its advanced stages, when treating it becomes very difficult and the outlook less promising. But researchers from Switzerland are developing an implant that could alert “wearers” to the presence of cancer early on.

Share on Pinterest A biomedical tattoo that looks like a brown mole when it ‘lights up’ could alert its ‘wearer’ to early signs of cancer.

Recently, the media has been inundated with the news of “smart tattoos” — developed by researchers from Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

They help to monitor health using biosensitive ink that changes color following the modifying composition of the body’s interstitial fluid.

Now, Prof. Martin Fussenegger — of the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich in Switzerland — alongside a team of researchers, has developed the prototype of another such “tattoo” for a precise purpose: detecting the possible presence of cancerous cells early on.

Numerous types of cancer are diagnosed late, which diminishes the efficacy of treatment and might mean that people will likely not see positive long-term health outcomes.

“Early detection increases the chance of survival significantly,” explains Prof. Fussenegger, adding:

“For example, if breast cancer is detected early, the chance of recovery is 98 percent; however, if the tumor is diagnosed too late, only 1 in 4 women has a good chance of recovery. “

“Nowadays,” he continues, “people generally go to the doctor only when the tumor begins to cause problems. Unfortunately, by that point it is often too late.”

Prof. Fussenegger and team believe that this situation might, in the future, be significantly improved by the specialized skin implant that they devised — which they call a “biomedical tattoo.”

Their biomedical tattoo is set to recognize four of the most widespread types of cancer — which are also often detected late — namely: breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colon cancer.

The researchers have conducted a feasibility study, in which they tested the efficacy and accuracy of their prototype on mice and on pig skin.

Their results, which so far have been promising, are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.