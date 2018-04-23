In a new, large-scale study, eczema, hay fever, and asthma are linked to an increased risk of developing mental illnesses. The study backs up previous work and may help to guide clinicians as they treat these people. Share on Pinterest A surprising link between mental health and allergies is uncovered in a new study. A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, uncovers links between mental health and the “three A’s”: asthma, allergic rhinitis (or hay fever), and atopic dermatitis (or eczema). As someone who has all three of these, I was particularly interested to see the results. But I must also admit that I felt slightly unnerved. I’ve had asthma and eczema since I was a baby, and I developed hay fever in my late teens. I’ve also had a few run-ins with mental health over the years, but I would never have thought that they could be related.

At first glance, it seems unlikely that allergies and mental health would be linked in any way; itchy skin, a runny nose, and a wheezy chest don’t seem to be particularly aligned with emotional and cognitive challenges. Lead study author Dr. Nian-Sheng Tzeng — from Tri-Service General Hospital in Taiwan — explains why he decided to look for associations. “As a clinician, I observed that some patients with the three A’s appeared to suffer emotionally. Therefore, I wanted to clarify whether these allergic diseases are associated with psychiatric disorders.” When Dr. Tzeng and his team started to peruse the scientific literature, they found that some previous studies had actually found clues that there might be a relationship. For instance, a Danish study concluded, “Children with eczema, asthma, or hay fever had more emotional, conduct, and hyperactivity problems.” However, overall, results from previous studies were contradictory, and no firm conclusions have been drawn. There was also a notable gap: nobody had looked specifically looked at the link between the three A’s and the risk of psychiatric disorders. Dr. Tzeng and his team were intrigued; they had found a gap in current understanding and set out to fill it. To do so, they took data from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Program. Across 15 years, they followed people of all ages. In total, the study involved 46,647 people with allergic diseases and 139,941 without.

Allergy increases psychiatric risk Dr. Tzeng’s suspicions were confirmed: across the duration of the study, 6.7 percent of participants without allergic conditions developed a psychiatric condition. For those with an allergic condition, this figure rose to 10.8 percent. That’s a worrying 66 percent increase. Of the three A’s, eczema produced the smallest increase in risk. The researchers also showed that the use of certain asthma medications lowered the risk of developing a psychiatric disorder. The next question that comes to mind is, “What mechanism is behind this connection?” Over recent years, there has been a great deal of interest in inflammation and its role in mental health — particularly depression and anxiety . If someone has inflammation on their skin caused by an allergy, it might also be present in the brain. On the other side of the coin, it’s possible that the stress of an allergic condition worsens psychiatric symptoms that already exist. The relationship is likely to be a complex two-way street.