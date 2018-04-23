It will come as no surprise that taking your work home with you ups your stress levels and impacts sleep quality. But here’s the catch: “work” isn’t just about what you do in the office. It’s also about other work-related “baggage,” such as experiencing rudeness, which may prove extra difficult to leave behind.

“It’s been a hard day’s night, and you’ve been working like a dog,” as the Beatles’ song very aptly puts it.

Now you’re in need of some well-deserved peace and quiet.

But just how easy is it to step out of your work shoes and put on some comfy slippers — not just literally, but also in terms of your mental state?

Are you able to leave the stresses of your workplace behind you when you call it a day and head home? Or, if you regularly work from home, are you able to click the “off” button on all those e-mails and video conferences? If the answer is “no, not really,” you may be in trouble.

Studies have found that being unable to completely shut off your working brain can have serious negative consequences on your health and overall well-being. For instance, as recently as last year, researchers have shown that individuals who find it hard to unplug are frequently more exhausted.

What happens when we don’t ignore out-of-hours e-mails, or when we turn on our laptops at home to see if we can do a little bit of extra work, is that we don’t give ourselves enough time to recover from the pressures of work before resuming said work the next day. And the next. And the next.

This pattern of giving into the temptation of staying productive even outside of normal work hours can affect our health for years to come, researchers say.

And it’s not just about the work that we put in; it’s also about the mental baggage that we take with us, argues a new study that was conducted by researchers from Oakland University in Rochester, MI, Portland State University in Oregon, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service.